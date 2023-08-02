Buchanan County Election

Buchanan County, MO; Buchanan County, Missouri will be having a special election on August 8th.
There are 27 sample ballots from each of the precincts available for view at County Clerk | Buchanan County, MO - Official Website.
Some of the proposed changes are a county sales tax of 3 percent on all marijuana products sold in Buchanan County, and a sales tax to fund capital improvements within the county.
Voting information can be found here County Clerk | Buchanan County, MO - Official Website or you can contact the County Clerk for Buchanan County at 816-271-1412.