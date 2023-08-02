 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Buchanan County Election

Buchanan County, MO; Buchanan County, Missouri will be having a special election on August 8th. 

There are 27 sample ballots from each of the precincts available for view at County Clerk | Buchanan County, MO - Official Website

Some of the proposed changes are a county sales tax of 3 percent on all marijuana products sold in Buchanan County, and a sales tax to fund capital improvements within the county. 

Voting information can be found here County Clerk | Buchanan County, MO - Official Website or you can contact the County Clerk for Buchanan County at 816-271-1412. 