Buchanan County EMS assisted Amtrak accident two weeks ago

(MENDON, Mo.) Just two weeks ago, an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri killing four people and injuring over 150.
The accident occurred just days after an Amtrak in California struck a vehicle killing three.
275 passengers and 12 crew members were on the train. 163 injured passengers were transported to various locations by ambulance or bus.
Because of the number of people involved, Mendon EMS called upon the state's Mutual Aid System.
Buchanan County EMS strike force team was one of several teams from Region B, H and F that were called to the scene.
"We had seven ambulances and three supervisor vehicles from Region H respond over there," said Steve Groshong, Buchanan County EMS' Director of Operations.
Buchanan County EMS sent four units and one supervising unit.
"We were an hour and a half to two hours into it before we got on the scene," said Groshong. "And they were just getting the triage up and running at the school. So we actually arrived there at a prime time to start loading patients and leaving."
Over 60 ambulances, 9 helicopters and several supervising units transported patients to hospitals. School buses were also used to transport passengers to the local high school.
"Buchanan County transported 2 (patients). We transported 1 from the school back to Chillicothe and we transported 1 from the school to the University of Missouri, Columbia," Groshong explained.
Region H Mutual Aid Coordinator John Barkley said the operation ran smoothly.
"I've been on a lot of stuff, I've done a lot of things. It was probably the largest incident I've been on as far as response vehicles," Groshong added. "I've never been on an incident with nine helicopters before and I've been doing this for 39 years. I've never been on an incident with 60 ambulances before."