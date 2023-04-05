Buchanan County EMS explains benefits of sales tax after passing Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in Buchanan County voted to extend the current county sales tax of 0.25% for a period not to exceed 20 years.
The sales tax will help provide emergency ambulance services in the county.
Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Steve Groshong said if the county didn't have the sales tax, there would be half as many ambulances on the street as there are now.
"People would be waiting longer for ambulances. Our response time would be longer. We wouldn't have the up-to-date equipment that we currently have, and we wouldn't be doing as great a job for the community as we've been doing.
The sales tax has historically provided EMS with about $3.8 million yearly. That's a little under half of its annual operating budget.
Groshong said it was awe-inspiring to see the community support Buchanan County EMS at the general municipal election Tuesday.
"To think that the citizens of Buchanan County, St. Joe, have that much faith in us and they trust us that much that they would vote for us overwhelmingly like that is very humbling," Groshong said.