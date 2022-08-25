Buchanan County fire departments get new CPR machines

(Buchanan County, Mo.) Fire departments across Buchanan County are able to save lives much faster now with new CPR "Lucas" device.
Buchanan County EMS worked with the county commissioners to acquire ten Lucas devices through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
"We're calling it a game changer," said Dennis Johnson, the Fire Chief at South Central Buchanan County Fire Department. "It just, it takes that portion of doing CPR, which is the chest compressions to a standard that just can't be done by human beings."
South Central Fire Department in Faucett and S. Central Agency, Dekalb, Rushville, Sugar Lake, San Antonio, Missouri Air National Guard, Gower, Dearborn and Edgerton Fire Protection Districts now have the new CPR device. Buchanan County EMS has had the device for two years.
Johnson said the rural fire departments now longer have to wait for Buch. Co. EMS to arrive on scene for additional assistance. The Lucas device can now do all of the work.
"It's just something that relieves you from having to worry about, now you can worry about other things associated with that, such as airway, external bleeds, and so on, so forth," said Johnson.
The American Heart Association recommends 100 compressions during CPR each minute, changing people every two minutes. Steve Groshong with Buchanan County EMS said for rural and volunteer departments that is rather difficult with smaller crews.
"You're gonna have to hope to have enough people there that you can take turns doing those chest compressions," Johnson explained. "Now again, you don't have to worry about that with those Lucas machines."
Groshong added, "(We) found that we got better, more consistent (at) CPR, better blood pressures, better blood gasses, taking better care of the patients, because there's no interruptions, you're not in the back of the ambulance trying to do CPR and hold on at the same time, you're not trying to do CPR by going down a flight of stairs. This does it all for you."
The ARPA fund totaled to $190,000 which included ten Lucas devices and extended warranties.
"We thought this was the best thing for our community to have readily available for anybody," said Ron Hook, the Western District Commissioner of Buchanan County. "This Lucas device is just, it's just the golden way to take care of somebody that's having cardiac arrest.