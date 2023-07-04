Buchanan County mourns the loss of medical director

(BUCHANAN CO., Mo.) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Medical Director Dr. Scott Hall was killed when a vehicle he was driving overturned July 4.
MSHP Troop H reports Hall was driving a 2018 Polaris General south of Bethany, just after noon, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock. He reportedly overcorrected and the vehicle ultimately overturned, ejecting two of the occupants of the ATV.
Steve Groshong, Buchanan County EMS director of field operations, confirmed Hall's wife, Maggie, and a 1-year-old child were also involved in the accident.
The 1-year-old suffering moderate injuries, and Maggie Hall escaped with minor injuries. MSHP reports Hall and the child were not utilizing any type of safety device.
Hall was also the chief of emergency medicine of Mosaic ER in St. Joseph and Bethany.
Joey Austin, Mosaic Life Care spokesperson, released the following statement to KQ2:
"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Dr. Scott Hall. He was a beloved member of the Mosaic family as Emergency Department Medical Director and a devoted husband and father. Dr. Hall was always quick to offer a helping hand in any situation, had a passion to serve rural communities and was dedicated to ensure patients received care by board certified emergency doctors. He cared greatly for his patients and their families. Our communities have lost a true friend and advocate, and we mourn his loss."