Buchanan County preparing for severe weather season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The official start of spring is just a few days away…and with that also comes the start of severe weather season in Missouri.
Buchanan County Emergency Management is prepared as they recently installed six new sirens in surrounding Buchanan County cities as part of the Buchanan County Improvement Plan.
The new sirens were tested last week with all but one working correctly, and the one minor glitch has already been fixed.
Emergency officials telling us what we need to know in order to stay safe when severe weather moves in.
“People need to understand that storm sirens are made to be heard by people outside. And that's why you really need another plan for your household, your cell phone or have your TV on or have your radio. And the main thing is don't go outside to look for the storm, take cover,” said Bill Brinton, Emergency Management Director for Buchanan County.
