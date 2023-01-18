Buchanan County R-IV School District hosts public forum for 4-day school week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The list of schools switching to a four day week continues to grow, and the Buchanan County R-IV School District is looking to do the same.
"We started looking into this about five years ago. Primarily we're having difficulties like a lot of school districts across the state and keeping our staff supplied," Superintendent Travis Dittemore said. "We're hoping this is something that will keep our current staff here and help us hire better staff and more staff in the future."
Attract, recruit and retain has become the motto for the district, as vacancies for educators continue to grow.
"Quality teachers right now are really hard to find. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says there's approximately 2-3 thousand teacher vacancies across the state. It's kind of scary," School Board President Jeremy Hanshaw said. "Public education is very important, and if we don't take care of it, and we don't take care of the people that are doing it, the kids are the ones that lose."
Many concerns were discussed during Wednesday night's forum, including transportation to extracurriculars for non-driving students on Mondays, one day less of classroom instruction, tutoring for students with learning disabilities, and the biggest one: child care for parents who work during the week.
"The primary concern is childcare on Monday, the days likely wouldn't have school, and we understand. So we hope if we do move forward with this with six months notice, it'll help people plan for that.
Despite these concerns, many teachers in the district believe that an extra day off will give them more time to maximize the quality of their classroom instruction.
"A lot of staff, a lot of teachers stay late, come in on Saturdays and Sundays to do things, and it's gonna give them the opportunity to make a better classroom for their students," said Debi Jones, a teacher for the district. "I think we'll have better attendance because we have a lot of kiddos that do not come to school on Monday."
Many believe the extended weekend will come with mental health benefits as well.
"Mental health is a big thing and just giving people the time off, gives kids time to recover," Hanshaw said.
"We get a day off, more rest. Even though we have to go a few minutes longer, I don't think it would be that bad. I feel like students need it to get back in the groove. Especially because of stress and a three day weekend sounds fun," said 8th grader Camry Hanshaw.
The board will vote on the schedule for the 2023-2024 school year sometime before the end of March.
The date of that board meeting has not yet be finalized.