Buchanan County replaces and adds new storm sirens to the area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When severe weather moves in, it can be lifesaving to have an updated and complete alert system to let you know when to seek shelter.
The Buchanan County Commissioners and County EMD Bill Brinton decided to replace five of the older storm sirens in Easton, Agency, Faucett, Dekalb, and Rushville and add one new site in Wallace.
“We know they're going to work or people are going to be safe,” said Bill Brinton, Buchanan County Emergency Management Director.
During the 2022 storm season, several of the sirens in Buchanan County shut down and possibly could have been a danger to public safety.
“They're probably at least 50 years old. When we started having these failures, I said, ‘hey, look, you know, this is what's happening.’ And this is a real safety issue,” said Brinton.
The six new sirens have been ordered and will be installed in January 2023.
“And they'll be here when the new budget year starts, will start getting them installed, and they'll be ready for storm season. It's exciting,” said Brinton.
The county’s future plans are to try to budget to replace two old sirens every year.
“If we do two each year, in about eight years, all of them will be new. Because they're good for like, I'd say 20 or 25 years,” said Brinton.
The cost for the new sirens is estimated to be around $150,000.