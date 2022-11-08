Buchanan County reporting nearly 29 percent turnout so far for midterms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to an update from Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey, as of 3 p.m. there has been a turnout of 28.6 percent so far for today's midterm elections.

The update also says that over 14,913 ballots have been cast today.

Baack-Garvey said last week that based on previous elections, on average November general election turnout is around 40 to 50 percent and she is expecting around 45 percent.

We will have more on today's turnout throughout the day and results will be posted to KQ2.com after polls close at 7 p.m.