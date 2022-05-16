Buchanan County Sheriff warns residents of scam calls using the sheriff's office

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a scam that is using the Sheriff's Office to threaten and intimidate people.
In a news release, the department says that the caller is stating they are "Sergeant Zack Ezzell" and is telling the person that they had signed a process service to attend a qualification hearing for a federal grand jury but failed to appear. The scammer then states that there is now an arrest warrant for avoidance of civic duty and failure to appear.
The caller then adds that the grand jury is being held in Kansas City under Judge Bough, but wants the people being called to meet "Sergeant Ezzell" at the Law Enforcement Center in St. Joseph to turn themselves in. The caller indicates money would be needed.
The department says the scammer is calling from (816) 396-6826.
The department asks that if you receive a call and unsure of it's validity to contact the Sheriff's Office directly so they can verify the information.