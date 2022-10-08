Buchanan County Sheriff's Department offers Halloween safety tips

(ST JOSEPH, Mo.) With Halloween just around the corner, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department urges everyone to be diligent about staying safe during the holiday.
With the excitement of Halloween taking over, it can sometimes be easy to forget even the most basic safety procedures. Luckily, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department has some precautions you can take for a fun and safe Halloween night.
"Watching for traffic, watching the kind of face coverings that children have, you know, being really cautious, flashlights, glow sticks on kids, reflective clothing," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett suggests.
"Even a person who's watching for traffic and making sure kids are crossing at appropriate locations," Puett continues.
Not only is street safety important on Halloween night, but also taking a closer look for any tricks in your treats, especially with fentanyl on the rise.
"One of the biggest concerns, especially as we see fentanyl and some of the rainbow fentanyl kind of hitting the scene, and with the pills, and then 30 pills, you know, those are all concerning. So we want to make sure that all our youth are safe and don't get something that they shouldn't get into," says Puett.
The sheriff's office encourages people to double-check the candy and snacks that children are receiving to prevent a potentially fatal situation.
"Looking at what you've got, if there's any packages that seem to be tampered with or damaged or concerning, it's always better to discard that instead of trying to consume the candy," Puett says.
As far fetched as it seems, drugs being passed out on Halloween is a reality, but just how big is the threat?
"We really haven't had cases or reports in recent years however, probably the best idea is always to be vigilant and make sure we check, because we don't want to see anything happen," says Puett.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department wishes everyone a safe and fun Halloween.