Buchanan County Sheriff's Department warns of new scam in the area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is wanting to make the public aware of a new scam in the area.
In a news release, the department says the caller is stating they are “Sergeant Zack Ezzell” and telling the person being called they have an arrest warrant out on them.
The caller says the targeted scam victim had failed to appear for a grand jury and that there is an arrest warrant for avoidance of civic duty and failure to appear.
The scammer says the grand jury is in Kansas City under Judge Bough, but wants the person being called to meet "Ezzell" at the law enforcement center in St. Joseph and adding that money would be needed.
They also note the number the caller is calling from is 816-396-6826
If you receive a call like this, contact the sheriff's department directly so they can verify the information.