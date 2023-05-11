Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page taken down

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page has been taken down.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that Facebook took the page down around 5 days ago stating "the page violated community standards."
"We have no idea what caused this and the SO was not given a reason or example of what caused this, " said Puett. "We have requested a review, and have reached out by email and have yet to receive any information from Facebook."
If you need to contact the Sheriff's Office to report a crime or request a deputy, the department asks that you call 911 for emergencies, the Communications Center at (816) 271-4777 for non-emergencies, or the main Sheriff Office line at (816) 236-8812.