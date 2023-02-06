Buchanan County Sheriff's office sporting Chiefs gear leading up to the Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the Super Bowl less than a week away, the Buchanan County Sheriff's office will be showing their support for the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Chiefs Training Camp being held here in St. Joseph, the Sheriff's office wanted to give them their support before the big game by wearing Chiefs gear.
The goal is to boost morale of the office staff as well as allow them to express themselves with add-ons to their uniform.
"It's it's a great morale booster. It's a very stressful job, it's a stressful time to be in law enforcement, and just to let the staff have a little bit of expression, it's really good for them to do that, and for people to see that they have other other interests other than just being a law enforcement officer. So it kind of humanizes them a little bit" said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
The Sheriff's office also has some tips for a fun and safe Super Bowl weekend.
Remember to have a ride arranged if you plan on drinking and do not fire off any celebratory gunshots.