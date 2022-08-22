Buchanan County Sheriff's Office warns of another scam in the area

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a scam where the person claims to be a member of the department.
According to a social media post from the Sheriff's Department, the scammer claims to be Greg Meyers with the department and tells the citizen that they have missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the citizen that they could be arrested or fined.
The department says the Sheriff's Office does not have anything to do with calling about jury duty or missed jury duty.
Earlier this month, the department shared another post on social media alerting the public of an individual with a local phone number using the name of a retired Deputy. The caller stated the person had missed federal jury duty and a federal warrant had been issued for their arrest. The scammer then requested funds to rectify the situation.
If you have any questions about jury duty, contact the jury administrator at (816) 271-1445 or (816) 271-1552.
The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people not to give out any personal or financial information over the phone.