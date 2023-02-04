Buchanan County Spelling Bee names two regional qualifiers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly 100 students competed in the annual Buchanan County Spelling Bee on Saturday for a chance to go to regionals.
Students from 5th-8th grade competed in two separate bees, and the top 5 from each division competed against each other to be a regional qualifier.
"It starts at the classroom level. They do classroom spelling bees, and then from there, they do a school level spelling bee," said Buchanan County Spelling Bee Coordinator Karen Heyde-Lipanovich. "We had 45 qualifying spellers in the seventh and eighth grade division, and we had 55 qualifying spellers in the fifth and sixth grade division, so the top five in each of those divisions then compete for the top two spots."
After almost four hours of tough competition, eighth grader at Bode Middle School Christopher Harris was declared the champion of the spelling bee after correctly spelling the winning word: vermicide.
"Imagine feeling over the moon, but then, more so likely, over the next galaxy at this point," said Harris. "It's very exciting, and this is a big step for me because I hadn't even gotten higher than fourth in the previous county bees. Now I'm going to the regionals."
The other regional qualifier and second place overall Sarah Gupta says that the key is lots of practice.
"I did do a lot of practicing every morning. Usually I just had my parents ask me some of the words from the list that my school gave me," said Gupta, "Just practice the words and go over the ones that I miss."
"If you simply take the time to read and try to pick up words and slowly implement them into your vocabulary, it makes this so much easier once you get here," said Harris.
Fifth grade Kaleigh walked away with first place in the fifth and sixth grade division and fourth place overall on her first spelling bee ever, but says that it didn't come without the nerves.
"I remember them asking, 'Are you ready?' and I said no and I made the entire crowd laugh. That made me laugh inside too. And I think that kind of helped me get along," said Kaleigh. "For anybody else who's nervous, in your head just think: 'it's going to be okay.' I made it this far. To make it further would be awesome, but I made it this far and that's good enough."
Harris says that there is more to spelling bees than just studying the words.
"I think that it's a rewarding experience simply because, while learning the words is important, even as important is the memories that you make and the process of it," said Harris.
"We have all kinds of events. We have bands and choirs and all the athletics that you could choose from, but this is their sport, spelling is their sport," said Heyde-Lipanovich. "This is what they do. For some of them, it's like art for an artist. This is their thing."
Regionals will take place March 4, 2023 at the emPowerU Mosaic Life Care Foundation building.