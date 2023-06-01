Building on Downtown's Progress

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Manager Bryan Carter says residents will soon see changes to downtown.
"We are looking at a couple of different options for open spaces downtown. We know we'll have some investment coming in the the park, (in Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square). So you're going to see some different dynamics down there that build on the progress that's already been made," said Carter.
Each year Coleman Hawkins hosts many downtown events including the annual craft beer festival, Ales West which is this weekend, all to benefit the local performing arts. said Carter.
Also this month, Juneteenth will be celebrated with a special performance from the Bryan Alford Experience as part of the 2023 Sounds of Summer Concert Series.