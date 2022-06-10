Bunch, Kinnaird make history for the Mustangs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mustangs became the first MINK League team to ever have female coaches.
Lexi Kinnaird and Sammey Bunch made history just like Regan Nash did back in 2018 for the Mustangs.
Kinnarid, an assistant coach at Missouri Western and Bunch, a former graduate assistant and soon-to-be Spoofhounds head coach, coached first and third last night.
For both of them, they understand it's more than a game.
They're being role models for young softball players and the Mustangs team welcomed them in.
“It allows them to be able to dream a little bit bigger. I think when you're playing softball, you're always when you're a little girl playing softball, you're always looking at the fences, trying to see who you can be like, who you can replicate and so to be able to be a representation of them for them tonight on the field is is an awesome feeling,” Mustangs assistant coach Lexi Kinnarid said.
“It's been really cool. They're all really nice and really cool with us, which is great because two females coming in here for one night, they could not give us the time of day but they've all been awesome. So it's just been great,” Mustangs assistant coach Sammey Bunch said.