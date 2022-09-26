Busby brings the thunder to St. Joseph Symphony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Music and meteorology, sounds like an unlikely pairing.
But not for one Kansas City TV meteorologist who is now playing in St Joseph's Symphony, bringing the thunder takes on a whole new meaning.
If you've been to Kansas City in the last few decades, you've probably seen Bryan Busby on KMBC 9 news tracking the latest thunderstorms.
But now you can find Bryan bringing the thunder at the Missouri Theater with the St. Joseph Symphony.
"I think this brings me more joy for the simple reason that one is my vocation and one is my avocation. I studied both . it is so much nicer to be surrounded by friends making music,” Busby says.
Bryan has performed with the Kansas City Civic Orchestra as well. He says it is a lifelong passion.
"If I hadn't gone into meteorology I would have gone into music so for this to be the professional orchestra of the St. Joseph area, it's kinda cool to be a part of it,” Busby says.
Bringing beautiful and Brahms to the city of St. Joseph.
"I want the folks to know that classical music doesn't have to be stuffy and for me to be a part of this, it’s going to be fun,” Busby says.
For a full schedule of performances, CLICK HERE.