Caldwell County arson suspect charged with possession of child pornography

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Kansas City man arrested in connection to a string of arson fires in Caldwell County has been charged with possession of child pornography.
In a news release, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Harold Edwards Jr. is being charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. He is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on charges stemming from arson fires that happened on May 10th.
The department adds that the investigation is ongoing.