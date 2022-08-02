 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Caldwell County man charged with attempted murder

(KINGSTON, Mo.) A 62-year-old man has been arrested in Caldwell county following an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, Donald Bates Jr. was taken into custody.

The department assisted the FBI in serving a federal search warrant near Kidder, Missouri.

Bates was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with second degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first degree attempted assault, first degree property damage, and armed criminal action.

Bates is being held at the Caldwell County detention center on no bond.

The FBI is continuing the investigation and additional federal charges may be filed.

 

