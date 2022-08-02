Caldwell County man charged with attempted murder

(KINGSTON, Mo.) A 62-year-old man has been arrested in Caldwell county following an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10.
According to a news release from the sheriff's department, Donald Bates Jr. was taken into custody.
The department assisted the FBI in serving a federal search warrant near Kidder, Missouri.
Bates was arrested without incident.
He has been charged with second degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first degree attempted assault, first degree property damage, and armed criminal action.
Bates is being held at the Caldwell County detention center on no bond.
The FBI is continuing the investigation and additional federal charges may be filed.