Camp Geiger: "Preparing today's kids for today's needs"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Home to one of the biggest scout camps in the United States, Camp Geiger is in full swing this summer, teaching campers life long skills right here in St. Joseph.
Nearly 1,500 scouts travel across the country to Camp Geiger.
Camp staffers featuring a new section at camp geared towards today's needs, trade skills and manufacturing.
"One of our most recent additions is the skilled trades area," said Alan Franks, the Executive Director of the Pony Express Council. "We hear so often that manufacturing and industry are really hurting for young people with basic skill sets, whether it be welding, plumbing, electricity, and we have a new skilled trades area that teaches, introduces all young people to those potential career fields."
Campers can learn trade skills such as automotive repair, farm machinery, radio, electricity, plumbing, welding, metal work and more. Franks says adding the new skills trade area creates dynamic experiences for scouts they may not get at other camps.
"So the skilled trades area or we call that the Robidoux Outpost that opened last year for the first time. And then this year is really decorated with theme. So it really gives us a real active, real life vibe to it," said Franks.
"This is probably my favorite class because I get to make stuff like stuff you can take home that you made," said Hunter Kirkwood who is a scout of Troop 249 in Topeka, Ks. who is taking a metalwork class at camp. "It's kinda just fun, like learning a new experience. Like, I don't think I'll ever do this. Like, I don't think if I didn't do this, I'd probably never learn it."
"It's a good experience for younger scouts to able to be able to have this kind of experience and see if they want to pursue--pursue a career or profession through these," said Luke Lewis, a staff member at Camp Geiger. "It's a wonderful program. They're wonderful lessons that can be learned through it and I just want to be able to share that with others."
Franks is proud to have the extra layer of skills that nearly 1,500 scouts can learn each summer at Camp Geiger.
"The amenities...we're very proud of the fact that we're able to continue with all the upkeep and maintenance to make Camp Geiger look very nice and be very functional for all scouts, whether it be during the summer or year round," said Franks.
Camp Geiger plans to add a schoolroom building next summer.
