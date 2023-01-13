Cancer death rates down 33% in the US

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Cancer death rates in the US have fallen 33% since 1991, according to a new report published yesterday by the American Cancer Society.
The report estimates a total of 3.8 million deaths prevented, due to more effective treatments, early detection, and a decline in smoking.
Local doctors say the most successful new treatment is immunotherapy, playing a critical role on the treatment of advanced disease showing some of the highest declines in leukemia, melanoma, and kidney cancer.
The study also found that HPV vaccinations play a big role in the reduction in cancer deaths, with a 65% drop in cervical cancer rates from 2012 to 2019.
“Obviously, a really exciting time to be in the cancer world. You know, I when oftentimes when I'm visiting with a patient, we talk about the ability to to change cancer from a lethal disease into a chronic disease. I think that's where we are starting to get to right now,” said Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, Physician in chief, The University of Kansas Cancer Center.
The American Cancer Society says there are still many unknowns in the reduction of early screening due to the pandemic, and what effect that may have on cancer deaths in the coming years.