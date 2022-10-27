Cancer survivor shares story for Breast Cancer Awareness month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a survivor of 13 years is sharing her story.
Lisa Ruehter was diagnosed August 2, 2010 with stage four breast cancer.
As a dedicated mother and wife, she has been fighting hard not only for herself, but for her family.
The journey after the initial diagnosis is often scary and unpredictable, which is why Ruehter wants to remind patients that they are never fighting alone.
"Today, we are fine. Tomorrow can be a whole different story. But today we are fine. So take one day at a time, find your new norm. Because what you did before is not what you can do now. And you're not alone. That's probably the biggest takeaway from everything is that you're not alone,” Lisa Ruehter says.
Ruehter says that since her diagnosis, she has been more fearless and willing to push past her boundaries and try new things.
"If I can do this, I can do anything. No, I still have my fears of some things. But I would say I try more of what I wanted to do. I'm like, Oh, I can do this. I know my limits now. But I'm like, Nope, I can do this. I will do it. You'll see," Ruehter says.
Since the diagnosis router says she's been able to appreciate the more mundane tasks in life that others may overlook.
"If someone told you you had one week to live, what would you do in that week? Well, you can say one thing, and I probably would have said one thing. But when someone really gives you not that life sentence, but they give you that information. Those are the things you do. One of my daughters called me and was talking last night and said, Hey, Mom, can you do this? Put in my planner? Yes, I'll watch the kids. Because I know there will come a day that I can't,” Ruehter says.
If you have a loved one who has been diagnosed, Lisa says the best thing you can do to support them is be there constantly and not treat them any differently.
"Don't treat them any differently. Cancer already changes your life. If you can have something that you can reach or grab onto that is from your previous before cancer and after from your previous life. That's the thing, whether it be friends, whether it be family, or whether it be work. It's the consistency,” Ruehter says.
Right now, Lisa reports she is cancer free.