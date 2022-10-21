Candidates speak at public affairs coffee

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 100 people turned out early Thursday to hear from a few candidates vying for your votes in the midterm election.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held its Public Affairs coffee at Stoney Creek Hotel and conference center Thursday morning.
Attendees were able to hear from candidates running in Missouri's District 12 and 34 state senate races as well as candidates running for the Buchanan County presiding commissioner.
“It's so important for the community to be aware and knowledgeable of each of the candidates running. o a great crowd and lots of good information from the candidates for the 12th and 34th District, as well as for our local Commissioner for the St. Joseph Buchanan County,” Sharon Kosek from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says.
Midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is on October 26 with the final day to vote absentee on Monday, November 7.
Polls open at 6 a.m. on November 8 and will close at 7 p.m.