Candlelight vigil for Jozlyn Beechner

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A candlelight vigil was held yesterday evening to honor the life of Jozlyn Beechner.

The vigil was held to help bring the community together during a time of darkness while also celebrating the life of someone who was taken so soon.

“Showing their love for each other and support each other because you never know, you don’t know if you’ll be here tomorrow,” vigil organizer Sadie Wilson says, “My heart goes out to the poor girl that was gone so soon, I mean, it’s a tragedy to see something like that and just from the feeling of knowing what happened, I just had to do something.”  

A vigil was also held last Thursday on the 15th to celebrate what would have been her seventh birthday.

