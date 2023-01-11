Capitol riot trial set to begin for Polo man

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) A man from Polo, Missouri is set to go on trial Friday after being charged for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
Lloyd Casmiro Cruz Jr., is charged with one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building, both charges are misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Cruz’s location during the Capitol riot on January 6 was determined by using cellphone data from Google and and AT&T.
During an interview in May 2021, Cruz said he drove with friends to Washington D.C. on January 3, 2021 to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump. He also stated during that interview that he did not enter the Capitol building.
Cruz later handed over videos and photographs he took during his trip to Washington D.C. between the 3rd and 6th. While giving the FBI permission to examine the evidence, Cruz stated that after reviewing the videos, it reminded him that he had entered the Capitol on January 6.
Cruz stated that he captured with his GoPro camera a man attempting to break a Capitol window and himself walking near the Capitol Rotunda. He stated he saw himself on surveillance footage from inside the Capitol posted on One America News Network’s website.
In a later interview, Cruz stated he was under the impression that Congress was in recess and that the vote to certify the election results was later in the day.
Cruz was eventually arrested on February 28, 2022. His case is being handled by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.