Car-Mart has grand re-opening with new facility, bigger lot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) America's Car-Mart in St. Joe had a grand re-opening Friday to celebrate their new facility.
The dealership has a new building that will offer more space for customers and car services and the parking lot has doubled in size to offer more vehicles.
As part of the events, Car-Mart presented a check to the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing and donated groceries to Second Harvest Community Food Bank yesterday.
The dealership just marked 10 years of business in St. Joe back in January and had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Friday as well.
"Typically, anytime we've done one of these events in St. Joe, they seem to do really well. I've worked at multiple other dealerships, and I've had these events in the past, at other dealerships, but typically, in St. Joe, it just seems to be a better turnout, you know. And so a lot of that maybe it's the the relationship that we have with our customers," general manager Aaron Valdez said.
They also had a $500 coin flip and a drawing for a TV at the events.