Car safety tips for cold weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As winter weather approaches… travel can begin to become dangerous if one is unprepared. As millions of Americans gear up for a holiday commute, the Missouri Department of Transportation shares their tips on traveling during this busy time.
“Probably the biggest message would be just to be prepared. So you know, whether that means having a blanket in your car, or hat and gloves, you know, should you have car trouble or need to get out, just sort of knowing the type of weather and the environment that you're going to be running into, and making sure you have a plan,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to the State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Make sure you've got plenty of fuel, right. But also just things that you might need an emergency. Maybe that's a flashlight, maybe that's a blanket, cell phone, certainly, But probably the biggest message I would give people, you know, if they do find themselves stranded on the side of the road, in the cold weather, is to stay in the vehicle as much as possible with your seatbelt on, as opposed to getting outside and making yourself more vulnerable to traffic that might be passing,” said Nelson.
As a large portion of the upper United States deals with blizzard like conditions. It's important to remember that when traveling to and from your destination during the holidays, the hustle and bustle of other commuters may be equally as hazardous as extreme weather.
“I think the big thing about the thanksgiving holiday, and not just the cold, is the increased traffic… people traveling. Number 1… just put that seatbelt on anytime you’re going anywhere, slow down, take your time, and know we’ve all got places we want to be, but let’s get there safely and certainly, pay attention when you’re driving and never drive impaired,” said Nelson.
And as of this week, the city of St. Joseph has put phase one of the emergency snow ordinance into effect for the remainder of the winter season. All-season snow tires, or chains are required on your vehicle.