Car seat safety in cold weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the cold winter temperatures, parents are keeping their kids warm in winter coats, but this could be putting their lives at risk in the car.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 90% of parents are using car seats incorrectly.
“They affect the way the seat belt holds the child in the seat. So because of this, we just need to put them in the car seat without their coat,” said Sheldon Lyon, Executive Director with the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council.
Seat harnesses should fit snug, and when a child is wearing a thick winter coat, the fluffy padding flattens out from force in an accident, preventing the harness from properly protecting them.
“That clip for the chest clip is at armpit level, any lower and it could not keep them from a beam eject and the crash any higher and it's a choke hazard. So make sure that those belts are correctly fitted for the child,” said Lyon.
And use other methods of keeping your little one warm
“If they park their car outside, wrap them in a blanket, put them in the car seat, belt them, and then you can kind of put the blanket over the top,” said Lyon.
With the safety of the child always top priority.
“This is an issue with parents and it's been going on a long time. But we need to make sure that safety is paramount, you know, so when the kids are in the car, do the right thing. And just make sure that they don't have that big bulky coat on that really may affect their safety in a crash,” said Lyon.
If you're unsure about your child's car seat or how to dress your child for the winter, you can call the St. Joseph Safety Council for more guidance.