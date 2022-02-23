Car shortages: no end in sight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The vehicle shortage is still a major issue across the country right now, and it doesn’t look like it will be ending anytime soon.
"So the first issue is the chip shortage,” said Aaron Valdez, General Manager at Car-Mart.
As the chip shortage continues to be a problem, the amount of new cars on dealerships' lots is reduced.
“It's almost doubled, essentially. So the price has almost doubled as a result.”
Prices for cars across the board are much higher right now, affecting used cars as well.
“So now they hold on to their used car, so it doesn't get traded in and gets worked down the pipeline,” said Valdez.
But it’s not benefitting the sellers as you might think.
“A lot of people think it's a seller's market right now, because the prices are so high. But it's not really a seller's or a buyers market. Well, we're only selling them for more, because we're paying more for them,” said Valdez.
However, if you have a car you’re not using, now is the time to sell it.
“So yeah, if you have a car that you're not using, that you want to sell, now's the time to sell it. Especially if you don't have a lot invested in it,” said Valdez.
But don’t hold off on buying a car if you really need one.
“But also at the same time if you need to, if you need a car and you're hesitant, you know, I'm gonna wait and let the market kind of chill down. It's not going to,” said Valdez.
As far as prices go, they most likely won’t go down for a while, even if the shortages stop.
“And also just from a standpoint of like, there are a lot of people out there that now realize, oh, people are willing to pay this much for cars. So why are we going to lower our prices whenever the cars become more available?” said Valdez.
Unfortunately, these prices are here to stay for now.
I keep thinking that's going to get better, and it hasn't. If anything, it's probably gotten worse as some places have closed down. And the demand for these parts goes up, because people are still driving. It's like we just stopped driving. So it's a struggle to say the least,” said Valdez.