Carden Park Elementary teacher wins grant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Carden Park Elementary teacher Alycen Shewell has been awarded a $500 grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.
Shewell, a 6th grade teacher, will use the money for her world geography class purchasing archeological artifacts, books and virtual reality field trips.
"I am just so appreciative and thankful for the opportunity to be able to provide the resources my kids need to, you know, be successful, and hopefully, you know, igniting passion and social studies for them," said Shewell.
The Carden Park teacher was surprised during a school assembly with the $500 check. She is the first teacher in SJSD to ever receive the award in Region 1.
"I'm doing exactly what I love. I'm very passionate about learning about different cultures and learning about how things work around the world, and spreading that to my students," said Shewell. "We've learned that through authentic learning, children learn best. So we want them to have real hands on experiences. So we're going to do virtual reality. And then we're going to have artifacts from different regions."
Virtual realty is a brand new tool throughout education, and Shewell is excited to introduce her students to new learning opportunities.
"There's different software's you can use to be able to take virtual field trips to like the Colosseum or to the Louvre. So we're going to use that," Shewell explained. "And it's very nice to the kids in our, in our district, and especially in this school, who, you know, go into Kansas City as a treat. They never really leave St. Joseph. So it's nice for them."
Gay Dittemore represented the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.
"It's very rewarding. It makes us feel very honored to be able to participate with our young people, and to support our public schools through our classroom grants," said Dittemore.