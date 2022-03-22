Carlson named Missouri American Water's Director of Operations for Northwest Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water has named Jody Carlson as the new Director of Operations for Northwest Missouri.
The company saying in a press release that Carlson will work with communities facing water challenges. He will also help with economic growth and long-term sustainability.
Carlson has more than 25 years of engineering experience, previously working as the Public Works Director for the City of St. Joseph and as an engineer with MoDot.
He joined Missouri American Water in 2015 as a Senior Operations Manager.
Carlson also serves on the Board of Directors for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and on the Board of Directors for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.