Carnival returns to town providing family fun

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joe residents and families have an opportunity for some fun this week. The Evans United Shows Carnival is back in town at the East Hills Shopping Center.
"Just to get away from everyday life. You know, our main objective is to entertain the masses, you know, let people get away from their stresses at home and come out and enjoy themselves," general manager Jason Phipps said.
The carnival is an annual event, made possible by the company based in Plattsburg. Most of the year they are traveling to different towns.
"And we've actually just came from Lee's Summit. We're only in Plattsburgh during the winter. The rest of the nine months we travel up and down the Midwest," Phipps said.
For about 25 years Phipps has been working with Evans United Shows and he's a St. Joe native.
"I was raised here, graduated high school from Lafayette, always good to come home for a week," Phipps said.
He adds that getting everything here is actually quite simple for the crew. And set up only takes about one day.
"It's all made to travel. Like for instance, the genesis, that's one trailer, folds right up 13, 6 by 8 feet ready to go down the highway. Everything is made for this," Phipps said.
Phipps says people have plenty to enjoy. It includes rides and prize booths that you can normally expect from a carnival like cotton candy and funnel cakes, ring a ducky, a carousel, and some rides like the genesis, the freak out and the fireball which seems to be the tallest of the bunch.
"They always look forward to the bumper cars and our alligator ride and the kiddie rides. But then there's those fearless kids that want to do the bigger ones like the genesis it tickles a little bit but kids love it," Phipps said.
The carnival will be open through the 12th. It opens at 6 p.m. on weeknights and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.