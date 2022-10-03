Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph.
According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street.
Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a person and interacted with a dog, it is not known if the dog was bitten.
The person is receiving treatment and the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination but will remain in at home quarantine for 45 days with weekly checks by animal control.
The health department is taking this incident as a reminder to take precautions to avoid wildlife exposure.
All animal bites within city limits are required to be reported to animal control and rescue.