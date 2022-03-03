Cat in the Hat visits local schools for Read Across America

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) First graders at Hosea elementary got to meet Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat today.
It was part of the National Education Association's Read Across America events in Missouri. This happens every year during the first week of March to promote the importance of reading.
Kindergarten and first grade students at four elementary schools in St. Joseph participated in reading activities with high school students reading the books.
Teachers say it's an important event every year.
"Reading is clearly one of the most important and profound measures that that determines success of a student. Our goal in St. Joseph NEA is to promote literacy in our elementary schools to teach our kids that reading can be fun, and it can take you to places that you've never been, because that is what reading is all about," St. Joseph NEA president and Central High School teacher J. Eric Simmons said.
Mark Twain Elementary students also participated today. On Friday Hyde Elementary and Edison eEementary will do the same activities in the morning and afternoon.