Catholic Charities receives housing state relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Catholic Charities is providing housing assistance to those struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catholic Charities recently received funding through the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program.
SAFHR for rentiers is an assistance program administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC), funded by the federal government COIVD stimulus package.
Catholic Charities in St. Joseph is available to help several counties across northwest and northern Missouri.
"The primary goal is to prevent homelessness with the funding, and that's what our goal is to try to help people either pay the rent or pay their mortgage, get caught up so they don't end up homeless," said Terri Stock, the Resource Specialist for the SAFHR program at Catholic Charities St. Joseph. "Having this funding available to assist, can really be beneficial to people, it can really help make the difference."
Applicants can receive up to 18 months of assistance to pay rent or utilities.
Applicants must be a resident of the state of Missouri, and a renter at your current or previous address. At least one member of the household must be financially impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Income must not exceed 80% of your Area Median Income.
Financial assistance applications will stay open though 2023.
Terri Stock is a personal applicant assistance at Catholic Charities and can help area residents needing help. You can call her at 816-203-2910 or email safhrhelp@ccharities.com