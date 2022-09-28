Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at MWSU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th to October 15th, so a local university wanted to celebrate with a banquet this evening.
"I think it brings a lot of culture and really attention towards the Hispanic culture here at Missouri Western. Really one of my number one goals was for everyone to really get a little bit of the Hispanic culture with them you know, you have a way to look at tonight and be like, wow, I really do like the Hispanic culture," Marian Montiel, president of the association of Latin American students said.
Missouri Western State University had their banquet with traditional food dishes, music and dancing at the annual event.
"I think our community is making a lot of changes to embrace the Hispanic culture as well as other cultures. And I think it's very important because representation is needed. When you have a kid and he sees someone in higher positions that looks like them, it inspires them to want to go higher and reach higher goals," St. Joseph School District Board of Education member Isaura Garcia said.
Live music was from Alexis Arai and her band to give people the opportunity to salsa and other traditional dances.
"I saw the administrators that I didn't even know were going to be here tonight that came to show their support. Seeing Dr. Kennedy, the president of the university, come out and try the food that was so appreciative to my heart, it was very, very nice and kind of her," Montiel said.
Having an event like this to celebrate Hispanic culture unifies people from the different Hispanic nationalities among Missouri Western students and people in St. Joseph.
"It's very important for the community to embrace the diversity that we have here in St. Joseph. and once the community members see that we are being embraced they're gonna come out of the shadows and they're going to participate and we're going to grow as a town," Garcia said.