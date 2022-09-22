Central celebrates $2,000 raised for charity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Central High School wrapped up their united way campaign last week with a total of $2,000 raised.
The school held a pep rally to finish off the campaign and celebrate the amount of money raised.
Central has raised over $69,000 for United Way over the years and continues to be a constant supporter of the organization.
Central High School's continuous dedication to United Way provides the organization with hope for the future generations of supporters.
"What we recognize is that United Way helps people of all ages through our agencies and through our initiatives. But when we see the up and coming generations wanting to be involved, that gives us a lot of hope that we're going to be relevant long into the future and that we're not going to diminish as some of our donors age out or move away, pass away, things like that,” United Way President Kylee Strough says.
United Way is always accepting help through monetary donations as well as a helping hand.
If interested in getting involved, United Way's phone lines are always open at 816-364-2381.