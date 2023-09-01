 Skip to main content
Central football tops Benton Cardinals 54-6

(St. Joseph, MO) - The Central High School football team ran away from the Benton Cardinals Friday night, winning 54-6. Indians are 2-0 to start the season, Central heads on the road to play at Raytown next week. Benton (1-1) hosts Lafayette next Friday.

