Central High School football is Kq2's "Team of the Week" for week 2

(St. Joseph, MO) - The Central Indians football team demolished crosstown foe Benton 54-6 this past Friday. Central played sound in all 3 phases. Star running back Gabe Fields had a quiet game but the Indians found other players to get in the end zone, looking to guys like senior running back Makario Barr on special teams and senior tight end Brock Williamson on offense.
"We have all the weapons this year. We lost a lot but we still have some great weapons coming behind us," said Williamson. "Just the recognition that other players aren't getting, they made monster blocks for me. My O-line D-line, everything. I just thank the whole team for that."
"Can't be one dimensional, especially against teams we play against," said head coach Regi Trotter. "So there's gonna be times where obviously Gabe (Fields) is going to get the lion's share of the carries. But we got to find other weapons to be able to help us get the ball down the football field and score."
Central is now 2-0 on the year heading into this weeks road matchup against Raytown. Central was in this same position last year, being 2-0 heading into the Bluejays matchup but Raytown won in a high scoring affair, 58-56. Regi Trotter and his team have been preparing to be more disciplined this time around to make sure that doesn't happen again.
"Biggest thing going into Raytown is we need to be physical, physical, upfront. Physical making tackles just overall we just need to be a more physical team," said senior defensive tackle Lance Peters. "Our coach was telling us that and we've been playing great, but if we don't get those pads popping, then we're not gonna get it done against the better teams."
"It was a offensive shootout last year against (Raytown). I'm not really as a defensive guy. I'm not really into offensive shootouts, I'll just soon get them stopped," said Trotter. "They have our offense take off but they're gonna be a good football team coming in."