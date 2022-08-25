Central High School puts a new spin on school attendance assembly

Central High School putting a new spin on assemblies as they start the new school year.
As part of the “big attendance” kickoff, Central hosted a traveling bicycle motocross or “BMX” group A.G.A. Nation earlier today with the slogan “bring your A game to school.”
The group performed a whole show for the students, including tricks, stunts, and prizes to emphasize the importance of showing up to school.
Attendance at Central High School was around 90% before the pandemic, falling to about 78% last school year.
The school’s goal is to get attendance back on track.
“It was a great way to kick off the school year for them, get them excited. You know, get the teachers excited. You know, have them talk about attendance in their classrooms, and just let those kids know that we want them here and we want them to be excited and we want them to learn,” said Dave Lau, Athletic and Activities Director for Central High School.
A.G.A. Nation travels to schools all over the country for their BMX shows, partnering with local members of the U.S. Army.