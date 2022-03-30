Central High School’s Scholar Bowl team wins 8th consecutive Conference Championship

Central High School’s Scholar Bowl team won the Suburban Conference Championship this week.
The team competed against five other schools from Kansas City on Monday, making this Central's eighth consecutive Conference Championship.
The coach said the team's consistency reflects not only on the success of the current students, but on the program as a whole.
“Well, so winning eight straight is like, I think that's just a huge accomplishment for our team. And I'm super proud of our kids, like, going that long, that definitely means we've had different kids come through the programs. It's not just one talented group, it means we've sustained the success for multiple classes of kids,” said Jeff Carter, Head Coach of Central High School’s Scholar Bowl team.
Next on the schedule for the team is the district tournament on April 9th, followed by sectionals and the state tournament if Central advances.