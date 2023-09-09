 Skip to main content
Central High School softball shuts out Bishop LeBlond in St. Joseph Tournament

Central softball shuts out Bishop LeBlond

(St. Joseph, MO) - The Central High School softball team defeated Bishop LeBlond 12-0 in the softball tournament at the Heritage Park Softball Complex on Saturday.

