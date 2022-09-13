Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair today

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair this evening.
The job fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. and will feature 40 employers who are all on the hunt for new hires.
Some businesses will even be conducting on-site interviews, so you could walk away from the event with a new job.
The job fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. and will feature 40 employers who are all on the hunt for new hires.
Some businesses will even be conducting on-site interviews, so you could walk away from the event with a new job.
Kristi Bailey, Director of Communications & Marketing for the Chamber of Commerce says,
"If you're ever looking for a job, now is the perfect time because everybody needs somebody. So this is the time to come out, not be nervous, because you're wanted. There's somebody out there that wants you. So just come out, put your best foot forward and you will find a place.”
The event will take place at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center.
For more information on the event and the employers attending, CLICK HERE.