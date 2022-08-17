 Skip to main content
Chamber of Commerce to honor new business executives

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will honor more than 100 new executives to the business community at its New Executive Welcome Wednesday night. 

The event will take place at the Metropolitan located at 107 South Sixth Street at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the New Executives Welcome is to recognize and welcome those who are new to management in St. Joseph. They could be newly promoted or transferred into St. Joseph from another location.

Because of the pandemic, the Chamber hadn't hosted the event since 2019, so new executives from then until now were invited to participate.

“Tonight is a celebration of many people's accomplishments in their careers,” said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO of the Chamber. "This is an interesting time in our economy and those taking leadership positions should be recognized for all they they do."

New executives received recognition at the event, food and drinks as well as a goodie bag filled with items from Chamber member businesses. The event is presented by the Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare. The following is a list of new executives who were honored and their companies:

Arnes Altec Industries, Inc.

Bryson Brandt Altec Industries, Inc.

Nate Burkert Altec Industries, Inc.

Casey Culver Altec Industries, Inc.

Aaron Dixon Altec Industries, Inc.

Michael Evans Altec Industries, Inc.

Nicholas Merritt Altec Industries, Inc.

Carolynn Sollars Altec Industries, Inc.

Jamie Warren Altec Industries, Inc.

Ronald Smith Belt Entertainment

Jeremy Wilson Belt Entertainment

Kim Gray BHHS- Stein & Summers Real Estate

Jessica Greub BHHS- Stein & Summers Real Estate

Brycen Haggard BHHS- Stein & Summers Real Estate

Britani Howard Blackstone Construction

Brian Kidwell Capital Performance Management

Kenny Cordonnier City of St. Joseph

Chris Cordonnier City of St. Joseph

Abe Forney City of St. Joseph

Holly Hazzard City of St. Joseph

Brandon Kanoy City of St. Joseph

Jamey McVicker City of St. Joseph

Jason Strong City of St. Joseph

Laurie Tietjen City of St. Joseph

John Josendale City of St. Joseph

Brittany Beaver Commerce Bank

Andrew Love Commerce Bank

John Gregory Eagle Communications

Holly Kearnes Eagle Communications

Ryleigh Reagan Eagle Communications

Liby Waltemath Eagle Communications

Shirlee Lyons Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare

Amy Spaeth Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare

Beth Crumpler Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare

Molly Thomas Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare

Gabriella Carrasco Fisher Counseling Services

Stacy Fisher Garden Gate

Jaymon Meikle Gertsema Wealth Advisors

Funmi Popoola Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas

Jenni Jimenez John Joe Insurance

Cassandra Jimenez John Joe Insurance

Bizzy Chilcoat Keller Williams Realty - The Hamilton Group

Amber Corderman Keller Williams Realty - The Hamilton Group

Doug Schmitz Missouri Enterprise

Marc Archambault Missouri Western State University

Andy Carter Missouri Western State University

Kelli Douglas Missouri Western State University

Chris Dunn Missouri Western State University

Becky Dunn Missouri Western State University

Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy Missouri Western State University

Melissa Mace Missouri Western State University

Laura Reynolds Missouri Western State University

Tanya Arthur Mosaic Life Care

Tony Claycomb Mosaic Life Care

Katie Dias, DO Mosaic Life Care

Stacie Johnson Mosaic Life Care

Ed Kammerer, MD Mosaic Life Care

Brian Kelly Mosaic Life Care

Crystal Macaluso, DO Mosaic Life Care

Karan Mohan, MD Mosaic Life Care

Mike Poore Mosaic Life Care

Mike Rinard Mosaic Life Care

Jerri Arnold-Cook MWSU Career Development Center

Matt Hoskins News-Press NOW

Morgan Utterback Pine Valley Contracting, Inc.

Wil Anderson Ramseier Realty Group

David Dorton Ramseier Realty Group

Jared Gibbons Ramseier Realty Group

Rod Mollus Ramseier Realty Group

Amy Nagel Ramseier Realty Group

Todd Stutzman Special Olympics Missouri North Area

Becky Boyles St. Jo Frontier Casino

Jennifer Dillman St. Jo Frontier Casino

Don Wren St. Jo Frontier Casino

Ann Lachowitzer St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Dawn Lageschulte St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Julie Love Smith St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Catherine Neumayr St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Tony Luke St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Jess Mengel St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Natalie Redmond St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Taylor Crouse St. Joseph City Council

Michael Grimm St. Joseph City Council

Jeff Schomburg St. Joseph City Council

Randy Schultz St. Joseph City Council

Andrew Trout St. Joseph City Council

Jennifer Protzman St. Joseph Police Department

Dlo Duvall St. Joseph School District

Dr. Gabe Edgar St. Joseph School District

Isaura Garcia St. Joseph School District Board of Directors

Lara Gilpin St. Joseph School District

Ashley McGinnis Shannon Nolte St. Joseph School District

Stacia Studer St. Joseph School District

Robert Sigrist St. Joseph School District

Emily Punzo Sumner, Carter, Hardy & Schwichtenberg, P.C.

Nick Hulet Team Perka

Jeffery Myers Team Perka

Emily Blumhardt Triumph Foods, LLC

Matt England Triumph Foods, LLC

Joshua Kleinlein Triumph Foods, LLC

Jamie Frye Tyson Foods

Lacey Raymond Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center

Carrie Watkins Voice of Courage Child Advocacy Center

