Chance to win Super Bowl tickets: American Red Cross teams up with NFL

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is National Blood Donor month, and the American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to urge people to step off the sidelines for patients in need.
The Red Cross is giving competitive incentives for people to roll up their sleeves as we start off the new year.
“Any blood donor who comes in between January 1st, and January 31st, has the opportunity to be eligible or to be signed up for a to win two tickets to this year's Super Bowl. A great opportunity to save up to three lives, but also to have a chance to maybe be able to attend the Super Bowl in person,” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
As the busy holiday season winds down and cold weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, winter can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments, putting the current blood supply at risk.
“You know, this time of year, we always see a bit of a dip in our blood donations,” said Woody.
Although blood donations have slowed down, the need for blood is constant. With only a small percentage of the population regularly giving blood.
“One out of seven patients who enter the hospital for whatever reason, will need a blood transfusion or blood product for some purpose. And you know what, what goes with that is that only 3% of the public tends to donate blood. So certainly in Kansas City, northwest Missouri, we're probably running about that same average,” said Woody.
There are multiple blood drives happening this month in northwest Missouri.
This Friday, January 13th, the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center.
To schedule a time to donate, you can go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.