Changes coming to Missouri elections

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot.
We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote.
We spoke with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about what is in the bill and what changes voters can expect in the November general election.
The new rules for Missouri voters will go into effect on August 28 after Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1878 into law in June.
Changes to mail-in ballots, absentee voting and requirements for acceptable photo IDs are all included in the new law.
What has changed for voters and what do they need in order to cast a ballot?
To begin, mail-in ballots.
“That was started in 2020. And the idea there was that because of the COVID disease, we wanted to make sure that people felt safe voting, and the legislature said for the 2020 election actually put an endpoint on it, where it ended in December that year, we will allow anyone that wants to get a mail in ballot and mail that back. It's confusing. The COVID portion is no longer operative. So we just removed it from the law since it wasn't operative anyway,” Ashcroft said.
Voters can still vote absentee that can be mailed in, however, those ballots need to be notarized and an acceptable excuse.
“On the envelope for the ballot, it will record it will have a place for you to fill in the reason why you're voting absentee. And it will list the allowable reasons. And it will tell you whether or not you need it notarized based on which reason you signed,” Ashcroft said.
Those who wish to vote absentee can either go in person to vote in person. This also includes no excuse absentee voting for in person at the local election authority starting two weeks prior to the election.
“So if you just want to go do that in person, you can go down. If not, you can go ahead and send in an absentee ballot request form to your local election authority. Your local election authorities generally have those on their website,” Ashcroft said.
Ashcroft says there are still multiple ways Missourians can get an acceptable photo ID in order to vote that even his office will help get for free.
“But not only will we get the ID for free, but you may need a birth certificate in other states be unable to afford that you may need. It's more common with females to need a marriage certificate because maybe their name changed or divorce, you name it. We are also authorized by law. And we have an appropriation from the legislature to where we can not only facilitate getting those from other states, court and state, but we can also get those free of charge. So it's not a cost for someone to get that ID to vote,” Ashcroft said.
Even if a registered voter cannot get ahold of an id, they can still vote with a provisional ballot.
“People should know, if they don't have that ID, they'll still be allowed to file a provisional ballot, which under the law is mandated to be counted if you meet all the legal requirements. And of course, for that they just check your signature on the outside of the envelope with one of the signatures they have on record in the election authorities office,” Ashcroft said.
Critics of the new election bill say that this will cause more restrictions and access to voting, but Ashcroft disagrees.
“I guess my first question would be what does it restrict? We increased who can vote absentee. We added no excuse absentee voting, who are we restricting?” Ashcroft said. “And what I like to say is, if you don't even know that the law changed, but you show up and you're registered, you'll be able to vote, you don't even have to know what the law is, register and show up to vote.”
Ashcroft wants to remind voters that these changes go into effect on August 28 and will not interfere with the Missouri primary.
The Secretary of State says the best way to check your registration status is by contacting your county election officials but it can be found on the secretary’s website as well.
Ashcroft also said that if anyone has any questions regarding the upcoming changes to contact his office at 573-751-4936 to talk to a live representative or visit their website sos.mo.gov.