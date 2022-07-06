Changes coming to Missouri elections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some recent changes to election policies will be going into effect.
Last Wednesday governor Parson signed House Bill 1878.
The bill introduces a plethora of changes to the way Missouri elections are held.
The elimination of mail-in ballots and the presidential primaries as well as adding a requirement of photo id are just a few of these changes that will go into effect August 28.
"There were several IDs that were acceptable without showing photo. This time, now we have to show photo ID; so we will start working with the secretary of state on how to get people who do not have photo ID, a free photo ID, so that will be in the works. also just promoting it and making sure that they're aware before they vote in November, because that's when it'll be in effect, to bring photo ID,” Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said.
Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming elections for more information on how to register, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.