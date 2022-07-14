Changes to Missouri elections leads to accessibility concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) HB 1878 was signed by Governor Parsons just over three weeks ago, but concerns for voter accessibility continue to grow.
The bill introduced many procedure changes for Missouri elections that will go into effect as early as August 28th.
The elimination of mail-in ballots in just one of these changes that could prevent eligible Missouri voters from doing their civic duty of participating in elections.
"I'm moving abroad in less than two months now...but I will have pretty much no say in what goes on in state elections in Missouri even though my family is still here and I'm still paying taxes to the United States," says Missouri Western economics pre-law graduate Hannah Berry.
Despite being a permanent Missouri resident, Berry will not be able to vote during her time abroad once HB 1878 takes effect.
Along with the elimination of mail-in ballots, another area of concern within the bill in regards to accessibility is the addition of a photo ID requirement.
"In the November general election, you will have to present a government-issued photo ID instead of [something like] a bank statement or utility bill, or just your voter ID card. You actually now have a specific voter photo ID." says Luke Campbell, Associate Professor of Political Science at NWMSU.
Berry says that, "there's nothing wrong with requiring a form of identification, it just needs to be completely free and accessible for all people who are able to vote...it shouldn't have any cost to it, it should be very easy to obtain, and at that point, if it's easy to obtain, there's no point in having it at all."
While these changes may not appear to have great implications, there are many different groups of people aside from those living abroad who will feel the affects.
"These laws clearly and overwhelmingly disadvantage minority groups. They clearly and overwhelmingly disadvantage older people as well," informs Campbell.
"Generally it also tends to fall hard on people who, for example, don't already have a driver's license because they don't own a vehicle and don't drive. Obviously there's an overlap there with people in urban areas," Campbell continues.
Another affected populations would be those with a disability who cannot easily obtain the necessary materials for an absentee ballot, or in other cases, can't get into the polls due to lack of accessibility.
Berry recalls her trip to a general polling station that offers ballots for residents of different counties:
"The last voting center I went to wasn't even ADA accessible, so we couldn't even have people getting in and out of the building. If somebody who has limited mobility does make an effort, financially and physically, to get to a polling station, and then they can't even access the poll station, it's just things from the physical limitations all through bills like this that are just really enraging," says Berry.
People like Berry and Campbell believe that providing all eligible Missourians with the opportunity to vote is necessary, and by making it less accessible, true democracy is at stake.
"If we're going to be the example for democracy, free and fair elections, and open representative system, I don't understand why we would continue to take steps to make it more difficult for people to vote," says Campbell.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey states, "We will start working with the Secretary of State on how to get people who do not have photo ID, a free photo ID, so that will be in the works."
Baack-Garvey also says that she will be working diligently to promote these changes to election procedures so that Buchanan County residents are fully prepared before heading to the polls come November.
Other changes to Missouri elections outlined in the bill include the elimination of the presidential primary as well as requiring voters to register their political affiliation.